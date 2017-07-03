3 July 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Cote d'Ivoire: Chinese-Built Dam in Cote d'Ivoire Officially Starts Power Generation

Abidjan — A ceremony was held Friday in Cote d'Ivoire to officially mark the initiation of electricity generation at Soubre hydroelectric power station, which was built by a Chinese company.

Launched in February 2013, the project started generating electricity on May 25, about eight months ahead of schedule, according to the constructor Sinohydro Corporation Limited, which is under PowerChina.

With an installed capacity of 275 MW, the 4.5-km-long Soubre dam is the largest of its kind by far in the western African country.

The cost of the project is about 572 million U.S. dollars, of which 85 percent percent is financed by China and 15 percent by Cote d'Ivoire.

