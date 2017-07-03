South Africa: Bloemfontein Schoolboys Accused of Rape Released Into Parents' Custody

Three Bloemfontein schoolboys who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl on their school premises have been released into the custody of their parents.

Free State National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said on Monday they were released on June 27 when they appeared in the Mangaung One-Stop Child Justice Centre.

"They are still allowed to attend school, but their parents need to know their every move now. There is a greater responsibility placed on the parents now," Shuping said.

In a graphic video that did the rounds a few weeks ago, the 14-year-old schoolgirl, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, lies on the ground while two boys unzip her pants and grope her.

All of them are dressed in their school uniforms.

One of the boys slipped his hands between the girl's legs, while the other boy forcefully tried to keep her legs open.

A third boy instructed one of the two boys to wake the young girl up by using his finger. He tells them to do this quickly, and is heard laughing.

A different boy is heard saying that the girl needs to be undressed.

'We just want your vagina'

The boy filming the video is heard saying: "We just want your vagina. Give us your vagina and we will leave you alone."

The young girl is heard begging the boys to stop.

The boy filming the incident again says: "We are the ones that have been helping you through everything that has happened, even now, your friends have left you behind."

Two boys continue trying to pull her pants down.

The teen is heard repeatedly pleading for the boys to stop, and when she tries to fend them off, the boy fondling her says: "Do not touch me."

Shuping said the matter was postponed to July 27 for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to give instruction.

