Mauritius to Host Conference On Challenges in Poverty Reduction

press release

Mauritius will host the 2017 Africa-China Poverty Reduction and Development Conference, on the theme "Joining hands to meet new challenges in poverty reduction", in September 2017. Some 100 participants from African countries are expected to attend the Conference.

The Conference, organised by the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development of the People's Republic of China, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, will address the following issues: poverty reduction challenges, strategies and practices in African countries, and progress and challenges of poverty alleviation in Africa.

It will also address the role of Local Governments in promoting China-Africa cooperation and the role of society engagement (businesses and civil societies) for China-Africa poverty reduction cooperation.