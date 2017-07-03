3 July 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius to Host Conference On Challenges in Poverty Reduction

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Mauritius will host the 2017 Africa-China Poverty Reduction and Development Conference, on the theme "Joining hands to meet new challenges in poverty reduction", in September 2017. Some 100 participants from African countries are expected to attend the Conference.

The Conference, organised by the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development of the People's Republic of China, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, will address the following issues: poverty reduction challenges, strategies and practices in African countries, and progress and challenges of poverty alleviation in Africa.

It will also address the role of Local Governments in promoting China-Africa cooperation and the role of society engagement (businesses and civil societies) for China-Africa poverty reduction cooperation.

Mauritius

Education - ICT Project Underway to Ensure School Connectivity

The different educational reforms geared towards empowering children ensure that they are exposed to information… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.