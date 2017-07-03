3 July 2017

United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

Angola: U.S.$55 Million Needed for Life-Saving Assistance to DRC Refugees in Northern Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Inter-communal tensions and clashes among different militia groups and the Congolese armed forces in the Kasai region have displaced more than 1.3 million people inside the DRC. Humanitarian agencies fear the situation could develop into a large-scale conflict affecting more civilians. The number of refugees could reach 50,000, according to Angolan Government and UN estimates, with 300 to 500 new refugees crossing the border daily.

Arriving refugees express fear about returning to the DRC unless the situation improves sufficiently so as to allow for a safe and dignified return. Most civilians in affected areas are at risk of serious human rights violations, including physical mutilation, killing, sexual violence, arbitrary arrest and detention in inhumane conditions.

Angola, a signatory to the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, has historically received refugees from the DRC and other neighbouring countries. Prior to the recent influx, Angola was hosting some 45,700 refugees - including more than 13,400 from the DRC.

A US$65.5 million Angola Inter-Agency Refugee Appeal was launched in Geneva on 12 June, followed by regional launches in Luanda, Angola on 21 June; and Pretoria, South Africa on 3 July to mobilize resources. This appeal has only received 16 per cent of the requested funding, with US$55 million urgently required to continue providing life-saving protection and assistance to the Congolese refugees in northern Angola. Agencies are grateful for financial support already provided by donors, who have contributed with unearmarked and broadly earmarked funds, as well as directly to Inter-Agency refugee response in Angola.

Angola Inter-Agency Refugee Appeal and latest operational updates available at https://data2.unhcr.org/en/country/ago

Media contacts:

UNHCR: Markku Aikomus, aikomus@unhcr.org Mob: +27(0)81 797 7456

OCHA: Hein Zeelie, zeelie@un.org Tel: +27(0)11 517 1665

WFP: David Orr, david.orr@wpf.org Mob: +27(0)82 908 1417

Angola

Moxico - Vice Governor Discourages Violence Against Children

The vice governor of the eastern Moxico Province for political and social matters, Adriana Sofia Cacuassa Bento, last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 United Nations World Food Programme. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.