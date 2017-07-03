3 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Murder and Rape of Girl, 14, in Ocean View

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Ocean view, Western Cape Police said.

This as a woman, 18, was shot and killed in Carnation Road, Ocean View, on Sunday morning.

It is understood the bullet went through the window of her home.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Andrè Traut told News24 that the 14-year-old's body was found in the bushes of Slangkop Road in Ocean View on Sunday morning.

She was last seen alive on Saturday.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

In December News24 reported that 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward was killed in a gang shooting in Ocean View.

Woodward's father was running from gang related shooting, trying to protect her, when both were shot.

"He did his best. He was shot and drove his own child to the hospital," Woodward's grandmother Jennifer Woodward told News24 at the time.

News24

South Africa

Africa to Launch Single Air Transport Market in 2018

An African single air transport market will be launched in January 2018, with 40 plus countries expected to be… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.