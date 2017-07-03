South Africa: Man Arrested for Murder and Rape of Girl, 14, in Ocean View

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Ocean view, Western Cape Police said.

This as a woman, 18, was shot and killed in Carnation Road, Ocean View, on Sunday morning.

It is understood the bullet went through the window of her home.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Andrè Traut told News24 that the 14-year-old's body was found in the bushes of Slangkop Road in Ocean View on Sunday morning.

She was last seen alive on Saturday.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

In December News24 reported that 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward was killed in a gang shooting in Ocean View.

Woodward's father was running from gang related shooting, trying to protect her, when both were shot.

"He did his best. He was shot and drove his own child to the hospital," Woodward's grandmother Jennifer Woodward told News24 at the time.

News24