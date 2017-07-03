Nigeria: N/Delta Youth Vows to Resist IPOB War Drums in S/South

Niger Delta youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, weekend vowed to resist war drums beaten by the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB, in the South-South geopolitical zone of the country.

This was made known by the National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, after an emergency meeting held in Warri, Delta State,

He declared that youth in the south-south stand for united and indivisible Nigeria, therefore called on leaders of IPOB to erase the region from its Biafra map with immediate effect.

Uwejeyan also disassociated NDYC from some youth groups whom he described as nonexistent declaring support for Biafra, and added that they have strongly aligned with the statement of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, recently in Sokoto, where Wike stated that "Rivers State is not a part of Biafra land'.

He said: "The Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, a foremost nonviolent youth organisation in the region held an emergency meeting in Warri, Delta State on Friday 30th June, 2017, following the agitation for Biafra secession by Independent People of Biafra, IPOB, that is causing disaffection and disunity in the Nation, and the inclusion of the South-south States in the map of Biafra.

"The south-south people are not Biafrans so we therefore demand the immediate removal of the six South-south states from the so called map of Biafra as it is an act of gross disrespect and provocation.

"We the Youths in the Niger Delta region from the six South-south States will never be a part nor lend our active or passive support for the so called Biafra, we vehemently disassociate ourselves from the agitation for Biafra secession by some of our Igbo neighbours,

"We strongly declare our total allegiance for a united and Indivisible Nigeria whose unity has been paid for through the blood and sacrifices of millions of Nigerians in time past and we refuse to sit down and watch a repeat of this sad history by some ill advised trouble-makers chanting for Biafra or Death.

"Be aware that the Niger Delta Youths from the South-south will resist all attempts by members of this so called IPOB and MASSOB groups to extend the war drums to our region.

"We strongly urge all other Governors and lawmakers in the South-south region to publicly disown the agitation for Biafra as their nonchalant attitude towards the inclusion of the South-south States in the map and struggle for Biafra will no longer be overlooked."

Meanwhile, the group also lend their voice and supported the call for restructuring in the spirit of true federalism, and therefore called on youth across the country to shun all forms of sentiments and be part of the struggle for a better Nigeria.