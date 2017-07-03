Sudan: 'Popular Congress Party Joined Govt for Nothing' - Political Secretary

Khartoum — A prominent member of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) has acknowledged that their participation in the government is "entirely unproductive".

PCP Political Secretary and member of the Sudanese parliament Kamal Omar said that the President's Al Bashir's National Congress Party (NCP) continues to overrule members of parties other than their own.

"The NCP continues to make use of the so-called mechanical majority in the parliament to pass its decisions," Omar said in an interview with Radio Dabanga that is broadcast today.

The PCP leader referred to the NCP MPs who "mechanically" pass all proposals of their own party. "This will lead to more NCP domination and will end in a disaster."He said that all options are open to his party, including withdrawal from the government. "I am confident that the PCP leadership will take its responsibility and take the right decision."

In 2015, the former opposition party opted for joining the Nation Dialogue, initiated by President Al Bashir "to solve the political, economic, and social crises in the country".

The recommendations of the various Dialogue committees, including the establishment of a Government of National Unity, were included in a National Document in October 2016. Both the parties allied with the NCP as well as the opposition parties that took part in the National Dialogue process, would form the new government.

In February this year, the PCP announced it would join the Government of National Unity, though a number of youth members protested the decision, as National Dialogue recommendations concerning the restoration of civic freedoms were not implemented.

Omar confirmed to this station that the National Dialogue has not changed anything so far. "It is still in the stage of written outputs on paper. One doubts if they will ever be implemented, as it is clear that the NCP lacks the political will to do so."

He said that "99.99 percent of the executive and legislative powers lies in the hands of the NCP".