Angola: Bibala Population Benefits From New Water Supply System

Moçâmedes — At least 1500 people in Bibala Municipality, south-western Namibe Province, are since last Saturday benefiting from the entrance into functioning of a new water supply system, built in the ambit of the integrated municipal programme of rural development and fight against poverty.

Estimated at 25 million kwanzas, the works to build such infrastructure lasted 120 days.

Still in the ambit of improving the potable water supply to the citizens, Bibala municipality is equally receiving rehabilitation works in areas like the restructuration of the plumbing system, installation of the plumbing system in houses that did not have it and building new water fountains, among others.

Bibala Municipality's population is estimated at over 50,000 people, the majority of whom are peasants and cattle-breeders.