3 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Pregnant Rhino Poached Near Omaruru

By Adam Hartman

ERONGO police are hunting for suspected poachers who killed a pregnant rhino cow on a game lodge near Omaruru over the weekend.

The owner of the farm declined to comment, and requested this newspaper not to mention the name of the lodge for fear that it may attract more illegal activity for the rest of the game on the farm.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said the carcass of the rhino cow was discovered by farm workers on Saturday.

"It is suspected that the animal was shot dead about five days ago by possibly four poachers, based on the footprints at the scene. The carcass was found about three kilometres from the lodge," he said, adding that the farm had lost about N$600 000 with the kill.

Iikuyu urged members of the public to assist the police with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The environment ministry last week told the media that 16 rhinos have been poached so far this year. The latest kill brings the total to 17 for 2017. Last year, 59 rhinos were poached.

