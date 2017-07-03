Sudan: Foreign Ministry Regrets Inclusion of Sudan in Third Category in Annual American Report On Combating of Human Trafficking

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has regretted the inclusion of Sudan among countries in the third category in the American annual report on the combat of human trafficking for the year 2016.

In a statement it issued Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the report, which was lacking evidence and facts has disregarded most of the national efforts being exerted for combating the human trafficking crime.

The statement indicated that the American report has ignored the efforts of the government of Sudan and the civil society organizations, the progress achieved in the strengthening of the national mechanisms, the enactment of legislations and laws and the commitment of Sudan to the criteria for the combating of human trafficking.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the American report was contradictory with the international and regional reports that have appreciated the efforts of Sudan in the combating of human trafficking.

The statement said that the American report has relied on information given by secondary sources, including unofficial organizations and other parties that are making hostility and political intrigues against Sudan.

The ministry affirmed that Sudan remained exerting honest efforts and playing a considerable regional and international role in combating the human trafficking crime, depending on its own limited capabilities and without suitable international aid.

The statement has emphasized Sudan commitment to the implementation of its national strategy and application of the law for the combating of the human trafficking crime.

The statement has reminded with the recent hosting of Sudan to meetings of the African Initiative for the Combating of Human Trafficking as well as the selection of Sudan as the permanent headquarters of the African Centre for Operations of the Combating of Human Trafficking.

The statement reiterated Sudan keenness to continue coordination and cooperation with neighboring countries , reactivate the border monitoring and to deploy forces for the combating of human trafficking, referring to the government success in its efforts for confronting the crime at the border area with Libya, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Chad and the Central African Republic.