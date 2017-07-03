Nigeria: Osinbajo Represents Nigeria At AU Summit

Photo: Premium Times

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is representing Nigeria at the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He is joining heads of states and governments from all over the continent and other invited global and continental leaders.

The session is themed "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth".

It will also discuss the report on the institutional reform of the AU, as well as peace and security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

Mr. Osinbajo left Nigeria Monday morning and is expected back later same day.