Angola: Uíge - Tourism Officials Impressed By Nzenzo Cave

Ambuila — Members of the Association of Angola?s Tourism and Travel Agencies (Avota) said Saturday they were impressed by the enchantment of the Nzenzo Cave in the municipality of Ambuíla, northern Uige province.

This was during a visit to the location meant to assess tourist investment possibilities offered by the region.

Speaking to Angop, Avota chairperson, Catarina Oliveira, who led the group, said Nzenzo Cave is a wonder that should be publicised as it is of an impressive beauty.

She appealed to the public to visit the Nzenzo Cave, highlighting both its beauty, peace and the mystics that surrounds it.

In his turn, Uíge province director of Tourism and Hotels, Bosseka Mbozo Maymona Mansoni, spoke of the need for its preservation and construction of infrastructure of support for tourists like restaurants and others.

Nzenzo Cave is situated about 130 kilometres of Uíge capital city and has been listed as one of the seven Angola's wonders.