3 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 'Festa Da Musica' Gathers Thousands At Coqueiros Stadium

Luanda — Downtown Luanda's Coqueiros stadium recorded a full house on Saturday, as thousands gathered for the "Festa da Musica" concert that starred local and foreign singers.

Not even the severe cold of Saturday held back the fans from singing the songs of the musicians Leo o Príncipe, Os Damagical and Neru Americano that heated the second edition of Festa da Música.

The concert was also enlivened by the Cabo Verdean singers Djodje and Johnny Ramos that even singing in English and Creole drove the fans into full excitement.

The event was closed by Angolan R&B singer Anselmo Ralph whose performance, once again, wowed the audience.

The concert lasted six hours and closed with fireworks.

