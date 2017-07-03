3 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Moxico - Vice Governor Discourages Violence Against Children

Luena — The vice governor of the eastern Moxico Province for political and social matters, Adriana Sofia Cacuassa Bento, last Sunday in Luena City discouraged parents from practicing violence against children, since such act is condemned by human law and God.

The official made this appeal during his intervention at the religious service that marked the Second Children's Ministry Congress of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, having stressed that "We'll only have a just and harmonious society if we learn to value children."

The church's eastern region director for children's affairs, Rebeca Mendes, reminded that Jesus Christ has always valued children, deeming them models to follow by those who want to inherit the Kingdom of Heavens.

Still according to the same source, children need love, affection and protection from parents or guardians, adding that if these adults do not fulfil their obligations towards the younger ones, God will demand accountability from them.

The service was attended by about 500 faithful and guests.

