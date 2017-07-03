3 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ag. President Osinbajo Leaves Abuja for AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday morning, left Nigeria for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice-President) confirmed this development on his twitter handle on Monday in Abuja.

According to Akande, the acting president is expected back in Abuja later today .

The presidential aide posted on the twitter handle as saying: "Acting President will be attending summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He leaves Abuja this morning and expected back later today."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the acting president and other Heads of State and Government of the AU Member states will be attending the opening ceremony of the session at the African Union Headquarters, Nelson Mandela Plenary Conference Hall, at 11:00 am.

The theme of the summit is: "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth" while presentation on and moderation of the Theme will be handled by Mr Idriss Deby, President of the Republic of Chad.

NAN reports that other events expected at the 2017 AU summit include the inauguration of the Road Show for Dot Africa and the Annual AU Gender Score Card.

NAN

