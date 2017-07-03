Burundi: Frodebu Party Commemorates Months of Democracy Victory

The opposition party, Sahwanya Frodebu, celebrates June and July as months of democracy victory in Burundi. It says genuine democracy hasn't yet taken root in the country.

"The pillars of democracy are there. They are represented by political parties, media, civil society organizations and elections even if they do not work properly due to some challenges," says Léonce Ngendakumana, Deputy Chairperson of Sahwanya Frodebu party.

He also says the political space is still restricted the reason why there is a need for negotiation between conflicting parties so that the freedom of expression can be restored. "We faced different challenges including coups d'état carried out in 1993 and 1996; the assassination of the democratically elected president in 1993 and the violation of the Arusha Agreement and Constitution in 2015," says Ngendakumana.

He suggests some solutions to the consecutive crises that the country has experienced including the 3rd term bid in office of the current Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza. "We must look for the substantial support from the region, AU, EU and the UN because Burundi is in a politico-security crisis and socioeconomic situation that cannot be solved without external intervention"; says the deputy chairperson of Frodebu party.

He also says the government must refer to the basic principles already adopted by the UN Security Council, the AU Summit and the region on the current crisis in Burundi and the creation of an environment conducive to negotiations and future elections. "We need a genuine and inclusive dialogue outside the country and the signing of another agreement adding to that of Arusha", he says.

Faustin Ndikumana, chairperson of the local organization Speech and Action for the Awakening of Conscience and Change of Mindset [PARCEM], says Burundi has no clear visions to achieve its democratic goals especially in good governance.

"We are not aware of the potentialities that the country has", he says. "Beside the inflation and unemployment, there is a need to explore all resources and potentialities, strengthen the good governance, combat corruption and economic embezzlement and mobilize funds".