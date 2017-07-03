Tanzania: Border Police Impound Foodstuffs Destined for 'Export' Into Kenya

A CONSIGNMENT of maize that was seized at the small township of Himo and surrounding areas, Kilimanjaro region, allegedly to be smuggled out of the country has now been moved to Arusha awaiting stern measures against anyone defying the standing ban on such exports, including court charges under economic sabotage offences.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Hamis Issa told The 'Daily News' yesterday that the maize was transported under tight security and stored at the Arusha-based National Milling Corporation (NMC) warehouses, awaiting potential internal buyers.

A senior Kilimanjaro police officer said that following a meeting with stakeholders, it was decided that since seizure of the cereals was made within the country, it wasn't necessary to impound it; instead, a stern warning was issued against all who would engage in such acts.

The official said Kilimanja ro police had bolstered security across the region and that vehicles were no longer allowed to transport maize toward Rombo, saying there wasn't any food 'emergency' within the district but rather an excess of cereal harvests.

He said investigations were still ongoing about those behind the shoddy dealings. "What is strange is that maize was packed as if destined for long distance hauling ... some of it covered with canvases.

We have taken all of it to the national milling (plant) in Arusha; it was hectic and the Moshi-Arusha road was almost closed. From now, as in line with this directive, we will impound both the maize and vehicles heading out of the country," said the RPC.

A senior officer with the Kilimanjaro regional secretariat availed told The 'Daily News' that all districts or regions with food deficits should file applications so they could buy from the consignment that was confiscated from the 104 trucks.

Acting Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Mrs Anna Mghwira has since reiterated the government ban on food exports -- announced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa last Monday - saying the goods under the ban include maize, rice and sugar, arguing the authorities knew the foodstuffs were destined to be smuggled because the traders had resorted to using the rough Siha-NgarenairobiKamwanga-Tarakea stretch of road instead of a a good and short tarmac road from Moshi via Rombo.

The RC said all those involved -- in any way - in the export, or attempted export, of food from the country would be arrested and arraigned to court under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, and that their vehicles would be seized and put under police custody while maize would be confiscated to the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) for good.

Ms Mghwira urged traders to use available opportunities within the local market to meet their commercial needs, and cautioned that police offi cers who used to devise illegal routes and escort the perpetrators should decide now -- either to stop their wicked ways or leave the force altogether -- before they face legal measures.

She called upon the public to volunteer information to state organs about such illegal businesses, and also banned traders from buying crops straight from farmers' fields.

She also directed the immigration department to identify all foreigners engaged in such business and take action against them. "After the prime minister's directive, all citizens in Kilimanjaro region should cooperate and work to end the export of sugar and cereal products without the express permission," Ms Mghwira said.

The Premier issued the directive to restrain exports of food crops, saying some parts of the country did not get enough rains, and hence prone to famine. He called upon traders to buy food from areas with excess and resell it to the ones facing shortages.