Nigeria: Obaseki 60, Not 58, Says Aide

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who at the weekend celebrated his birthday, has corrected public belief on his age, revealing that he was not 58 years old as earlier believed, but 60.

This was revealed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr John Mayaki, who explained that the governor was born on July 1, 1957, and was therefore 60 years of age.

According to Mayaki, "The governor found that many people believed him to be 58 years old and while he is appreciative of the good wishes and sincere felicitations that have been accorded to him, he also wants to ensure that people do not quote him at that age and thereby distorting history."

The governor had earlier advised against publication of birthday advertisements, urging friends and well-wishers to donate to WeCare Trust, a charity organisation.