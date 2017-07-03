2 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Issues a Republican Decree On Extension of Unilateral Ceasefire On All Military Operation Scenes

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Bashir on Sunday issued a Republican Decree extending the ceasefire on all military operation scenes, starting today the 2nd of July 2017 and ending on October the 31st 2017.

The decree argued that the moves comes in continuation of the policies adopted by the government which hold high the values of peace to the detriment of those of war. It added that the presidential decree also comes within the context of implementing the outcome and recommendations of the National Dialogue.

It said the decision is also seeking to encourage those who still carry guns to join the peace and National Accord process.

The ceasefire is effective as of the date of its signature by the President of the Republic that is the 2nd of July 2017

