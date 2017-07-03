2 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Briefed On Outcomes of Climate and Desertification Conference

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih informed, Sunday, on the results of Sudan's participation in the of Climate - Desertification and Anti-Drought conference recently held in Nairobi and organized by the United Nations in cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency - JICA with the participation of the countries of Sahel and Horn of Africa.

This came during his meeting, today at the Council of Minister, the Minister of Environment, Rural Development and Natural Resources, Dr. Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilal, who explained in a press statement the goals of the conference, pointing to the program presented by the Sudan in the conference and approved by the participating countries.

Dr. Hilal noted that he also briefed the Prime Minister on the results of Sudan's participation in the Meteorological Conference and the Sudan entry to the era of meteorological technology, and the urgent weather forecasts.

He added that the meeting has reviewed the preparations for convening the Conference of Heads of State of the Great African- Green Fence due to be host by Khartoum by the end of current July and with the participation of eleven States.

