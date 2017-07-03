2 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Ghandour - Decisions of Security Council and African Peace and Security Council Represent Acknowledgement of Security and Peace in Darfur

Addis Ababa — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out that the decisions of the Security Council and the African Peace and Security Council to withdraw 50% of the UNAMID forces was considered a clear acknowledgement of the prevalence of security and peace in Darfur region.

He said in a statement to SUNA that Sudan is concerned with the issues of peace and security in Africa besides its concern with its own affairs, top of them is the issue of peace.

Prof. Ghandour has pointed to the experiment of Sudan in the fields of national dialogue and formation of the national accord government which he described as suitable for realizing national unity and resolving many issues in Africa, top of them are security and peace.

He said that the African summit provides a good opportunity for the Vice - President to meet with a number of African presidents and heads of state to discuss Sudan relations with their respective countries.

He indicated that the foreign ministers of the IGAD member states will hold a meeting before the African summit in accordance with a decision of the recent IGAD summit, which was attended by the President of South Sudan to follow up implementation of the summit's decisions and recommendations, including the inclusive cease-fire and resumption of the peace negotiations for achieving peace in South Sudan.

Prof. Ghandour said that the ministerial council of the African summit has concluded its meetings on Saturday and approved its recommendations which will be submitted to summit on Monday.

