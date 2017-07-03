A planned motion of no confidence against Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Kheyre is in the offing, an MP has told Radio Dalsan.

According to the MP who spoke on the condition of anonymity at least 100 legislators will be backing the motion.

"The motion is set to be introduced any time from Friday " the MP told Radio Dalsan.

In what may be seen as a call by Somalia's international partners seeking political coherence US Ambassador Shwartz asked for Somali politicians to work together.

"The Somalia government- executive and legislative- needs to put aside the threat of political crisis and focus on making the real progress againts its major priority" Schwartz said in a statement to commemorate Somalia's independence day.

"Progress should not be undermined by citizens and groups that profit from dysfucntion" Shwartz said.

Hassan Ali Kheyre was appointed by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo in February and on March 1 was approved by Parliament.

Khayre is currently in Addis Ababa to attend an AU Summit.

Prior to his fligh to Ethiopia the 49 yr old Premier had called for unity among Somali politicians in his independence day addresses to the nation.

"I call on political leaders to come together strengthen our unity to achieve our common goal of a peaceful prosperous and stable Somalia" he said in his independence day statement