3 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Admarc Workers to Stage Strike in Battle Over Pay Rise, Condition of Services

By Green Muheya

Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) workers are starting to withdraw labour from Monday to force management to review their salaries, housing allowances, leave grants and other conditions of service.

The workers have mainted their demands for 15 percent salary increment with arrears from July 2016 and thereafter a 50 percent increment from July 2017.

On housing allowance, they want an increase from K2 000 to K15 000, leave grant will be raised from K5 000 to K50 000 while lunch allowance will be at K2 500 from K1000.

A letter dated June 30 2017 addressed to Regional Labor Officer for the South, Limbe Police Officer-In-Charge and Chief Executive Officer for Blantyre City Council claims that management has not been denying them an audience to discuss their grievenaces.

"It is our sincere hope that this sit-in is legal and formal considering that all necessary procedures have been observed," the letter reads in part.

Admarc public relations officer Agnes Chikoko Ndovi could not immediately comment.

