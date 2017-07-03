2 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Killed in Bakara Explosion

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least two people were on Sunday evening confirmed dead after a grenade explosion went off at the populous Bakara Market.

Medical sources confirmed to Radio Dalsan that four people had been injured in the attack.

A security source said that the attack hard targetted members of the newly established Mogadishu security stabilisation force.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar attacks in the past have been blamed on the militant group Alshabaab which has continued to wage an insurgency against government and allied interests

Somalia

MPs Plan Motion of No Confidence Against PM Kheyre

A planned motion of no confidence against Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Kheyre is in the offing, an MP has told Radio… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.