Somalia: Two Killed in Bakara Explosion

At least two people were on Sunday evening confirmed dead after a grenade explosion went off at the populous Bakara Market.

Medical sources confirmed to Radio Dalsan that four people had been injured in the attack.

A security source said that the attack hard targetted members of the newly established Mogadishu security stabilisation force.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar attacks in the past have been blamed on the militant group Alshabaab which has continued to wage an insurgency against government and allied interests