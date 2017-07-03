Gambia: The Land Disputes Need Careful Handling

opinion

When a government leaves office and another assumes power there are often many problems that the new dispensation would inherit which need careful handling.

The land question is one of these challenges. We have many conflicts over land. There are many owners of land across the world who feel threatened with seizure of their properties.

This reality exposes many questions of how land issues could be handled.

In our view the land commission is the best instrument through which the land question could be addressed. We therefore hope that before demolishing any compound the new administration will establish the land commission to review all claims and give advice to government as to how to handle land disputes.