Gambia: NSFC to Verify Sale of Fertilizer At D750

The Managing Director of the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation, Anthony Carlvalho, has informed this medium that they are finding out whether fertilizer is being sold at the Illiassa Secco for D750 per bag.

Readers would recall that Foroyaa received information from farmers in Illiassa District, North Bank Region of the Gambia on Monday, that a 50 kilogramme bag of fertilizer costs D750 at the Illiassa Secco buying Point.

The farmers who spoke to Foroyaa on the issue, said they were taken aback when they went to the Secco and were told that the price of fertilizer was costing D750 per bag instead of D700 as announced, especially when they were looking for a further price reduction.

When contacted on the issue yesterday, the Managing Director of the National Food Security processing and Marketing Corporation, Mr. Anthony Carlvalho, asserted that his institution has sent an official to go and check whether fertilizer is sold at D750 instead of D700.

He promised to get back to Foroyaa once the truth is ascertained.

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation, previously known as GGC, issued a press release which indicates among other things thus: "Following Directives from the office of the President, the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation, previously known as GGC, would like to inform the general public that the price of fertilizer (compound 15: 15: 15: 4) and urea 46%, has been reduced from Nine Hundred and Fifty Dalasis (D950) to Seven Hundred Dalasis (D700) per 50kg bag, with immediate effect".

The release went further to state that the said fertilizer is available for sale strictly to Gambian farmers at all the corporation's provincial Depots and Sapu Agricultural Station.