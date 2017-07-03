2 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Drinking Water, Bread Shortage in White Nile and North Kordofan

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gezira Aba / El Obeid — A severe drinking water crisis has gripped El Gezira Aba in White Nile state, in south-east Sudan. A bread shortage in El Obeid is causing long queues in front of bakeries.

A number of residents told Radio Dabanga that the water stations on the Nile have stopped pumping water into the water network of the town for several continuous days. "Meanwhile, the parties responsible are completely absent. This is causing a great suffering for the local people," a listener said.

Since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan, the capitals of North Darfur, Red Sea, and Blue Nile states witnessed a severe shortage of drinking water because of varying reasons: districts cut-off from the water network or broken water pipelines. The prices for barrels of water increased sharply.

Meanwhile, residents of El Obeid in North Kordofan complained of a scarcity of bread. "It is difficult to get bread, for which people have to queue in front of a few bakeries to get their daily bread," a villager said.

A number of bakeries do not regularly open their doors in El Obeid, he added, but the reasons are unclear.

Sudan

Economy Ready For Take-off After U.S. Sanctions - Govt

Sudan's government is confident that they are ready to enter the African and international markets when the U.S.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.