Sudan: Qatar Embassy - Crisis Resolution Through Dialogue, Diplomatic Channels Are the Sole Strategic Means for Qatar

Khartoum — The state of Qatar has stressed anew its keenness for the Gulf Cooperation Council and its strength, fostering of brotherhood relations among the peoples of the region.

In a statement it issued here, the Qatar embassy to the Sudan has said Qatar remains holing to all that is of interest to, and a choice of , the people of the Gulf Council.

The statement said Qatar is committed to working with the international community on combatting terrorism in all its forms and shapes and no matter what its sources.

The embassy statement has pointed out that Qatar maintains excellent relations with all countries of the world and with all the American Federal institutions and keeps strategic relationship in the peace process, stability and in combating terrorismm.

The embassy pointed out that there are many and diverse contacts underway and that Qatar hopes that the crisis would be contained as soon as possible, stressing that the resolution of the crisis should be reached via dialogue and that for Qatar, the diplomatic channels are the only strategic option.

The embassy statement said Qatar counts much on the wisdom of the Emir of Kuwait who is currently leading an initiative in this regard.

The embassy added that the position of the Sudanese leadership and Sudanese people remains as always honorable in all Arab and Islamic situation and their stand remain appreciated and respectful.