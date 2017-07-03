Libya: Vice - President Participates At Mini Summit On Libya

Addis Ababa — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Sunday evening participated in Addis Ababa at a mini summit on Libya.

The African Union has earlier assigned 10 countries to discuss the peace issue in Libya.

The minor summit on Libya was chaired by the President of Ghana and current Chairman of the African Union, Alpha Conde.

In a statement to SUNA, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the summit has heard a report presented by Konare on the great and several efforts exerted in the past period with leaders and the Libyan disputing parties.

He said that the summit has heard a report presented by chairman of the sub-committee, President Soso Nguesso, on the efforts exerted with the concerned parties in Libya and neighboring countries.

It is to be recalled that the committee is composed of representatives of the five African regions and Libya neighboring countries, which are Sudan, Tunisia, Chad, Niger, Algeria, Mauritania and South Arica, Congo Brazzaville and Ethiopia.