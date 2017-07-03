3 July 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Has Laid Criminal Charges Against the Guptas for Allegedly Using Public Funds to Pay for a Family Wedding At Sun City in 2013

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By David Maynier

This morning, I laid criminal charges against Mosebenzi Zwane, Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Ronica Ragavan and Kamal Vasram with the South African Police Service.

The charges include:

racketeering, money laundering, assisting another to benefit from the proceeds of unlawful activities, and acquiring, possessing or using the proceeds of unlawful activities in terms of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (No. 121 of 1998); and

submitting false, or untrue, tax returns in terms of the Tax Administration Act (No. 28 of 2011).

This follows revelations that public funds, meant to assist the poor, were allegedly washed through a complex web of front companies, and used to pay for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia's wedding at Sun City in 2013.

I have also written to the South African Revenue Service requesting an investigation into tax evasion relating to allegations that wedding expenses were irregularly deducted as business expenses by Linkway Trading (Pty) Ltd, which is a South African based company controlled by the Guptas, consequently evading paying tax on an amount of about R30 million in 2014.

The fact that public funds, meant to assist the poor, were allegedly used to pay for President Jacob Zuma's number one clients', the Guptas', family wedding is grotesque and must be investigated without fear or favour by the South African Police Service.

David Maynier MP

DA Shadow Minister of Finance

South Africa

Africa to Launch Single Air Transport Market in 2018

An African single air transport market will be launched in January 2018, with 40 plus countries expected to be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.