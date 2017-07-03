3 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boko Haram - Borno Records 3,000 Births in IDPs Camps in 6 Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Monday said it registered 3,000 births among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the past six months.

The SEMA Chairman, Satomi Ahmad, made the disclosure in an interview with the Newsmen in Maiduguri.

Satomi said that the births were registered at various camps located in the state capital between January and June.

He explained that the birth records showed significant increase in view of the high number of couples staying at the camps.

He added that "we recorded 3,000 births among IDPs in the last six months. The mothers were supported with drugs and reproductive kits."

The SEMA boss said the agency was working in collaboration with the state's Ministry of Health to support expectant mothers and enhance reproductive health management in the camps.

The chairman said SEMA had provided ambulances to enhance referral services and reduce mortality.

Earlier, SEMA said it registered 13,000 births in IDPs camps in the past four years.

It also said that it helped the mothers and babies with food items, nutritional supplements and dresses for the new born.

Nigeria

I Don't Know Buhari's Health Condition - Ruling Party Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday said he doesn't know the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.