Uganda: Police Officers Arrested for Injuring Student's Private Parts

A student who was allegedly shot by a police officer in Rakai District, severely injuring his private parts, is languishing at Mulago Hospital.

Hassan Namara, a senior two student of Kacheera High School was injured last week alongside two other students as police dispersed a demonstration that was staged by students following the dismissal of a teacher. Namara's relatives told NTV that the police have not helped them since the boy was hurt.

Masaka police say the suspected shooters, who are police officers, are in custody and would soon be arraigned in court.

Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Lameck Kigozi identified the suspects as Detective Sergeant Moses Bangirana and Special Police constable Charles Bangirina.

"We apprehended these two and they are still in our custody at Rakai Police Station. They will be charged with unlawful wounding. At the moment, we're still waiting for police Form Three from the hospitals where the injured students were admitted for treatment," said Mr Kigozi.

However, in a telephone interview with NTV, it was clear that Mr Moses Bangirina was not in police custody as earlier said by Mr Mr Kigozi.

"I was at the scene but I'm not allowed to talk to the press about the matter," he said.

When pressed harder, Mr Bangirina said "It's me who shot the boy."

Namara's relatives want police to compensate him and meet his education expenses