Uganda: Why Bobi Wine Triumphed and Sitenda Ssebalu, Kantinti Lost

A sweeping victory for Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine in the Kyadondo East by-election last week catapulted the musician onto the big national political stage and also brought the relevancy of political parties in elections under sharp scrutiny.

Bobi Wine's victory also ended Apollo Kantinti's one-year stay in parliament and FDC's 11-year-long hold onto the seat. The Thursday victory did not come as a surprise to many but his wide-margin got many political pundits wondering what went wrong with the two main political parties; NRM and FDC.

Some have already argued the independent candidate's more than 20,000 votes margin against his closest rivals, William Sitenda Ssebalu of NRM and Apollo Kantinti of FDC, could have diminished the relevance of political parties in elections.

Yet others have pointed out that the result had everything to do with the individual appeal of candidates themselves rather than their political parties. Whatever the case, Bobi Wine's victory might have inadvertently sealed the political fate of the two runners-up.

For starters, Sitenda Sebalu has contested five times, only winning once in 2001. On the other hand, Kantinti tried in 2010 but was beaten to the FDC flag by Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda.

In 2016, Kantinti narrowly defeated Ssebalu to claim the constituency that had now been reduced to one sub-county after the creation of Kira municipality.

There are many theories that explain why both Ssebalu and Kantinti lost miserably this time round. Ssebalu, for example, although he defeated other candidates, including Stella Njuba, the daughter of former FDC chairman Sam Njuba, in the NRM party primaries, he remains a divisive figure in the constituency, at least according to his former opponent Ssemujju.

The Kira municipality MP told us recently that there are many NRM supporters who would never vote for Ssebalu even if he were the sole party candidate.

"I think NRM should rethink their candidate for that constituency otherwise with Ssebalu, it will be very hard for them to win because there are many NRM supporters who will never vote for him, even if he is the only one standing; that I can tell you," Ssemujju said.

Speaking on Capital Radio's political talk-show, 'the Capital Gang' on Saturday, Ofwono Opondo, the executive director of the Uganda Media Center, faulted the NRM chairman, Yoweri Museveni, for campaigning on issues that he said do not resonate with the voters.

Museveni said on the last day of campaigns on June 27, that Kyadondo East would miss out on government programmes if it elected anyone other than the NRM candidate.

But Opondo wondered whether constituencies that voted for NRM candidates are necessarily better off in service delivery for the president's assertion to make sense to the voters.

"Parliament is over 70% NRM; are those places any better in service delivery? It is time for NRM MPs to begin demanding accountability from government," he said.

'I'M STILL AROUND'

Speaking on CBS radio's Nze ngabwendaba news segment on Friday, June 30, Ssebalu said he might be down but certainly not out.

"This was not a war; do you kill somebody because you're defeated? Now that Bobi Wine has won, let him work for our people," he said.

"How many times has Besigye been defeated; isn't he still around? Actually people should be thanking me for my courage; if it was anybody else, I'm sure he would have gone crazy but this defeat energizes me even more [for 2021] if I'm still alive," Ssebalu said.

"Those who say I'm weak should also come and try; I have done my part. I was defeated. I had wanted to lead our people; now that they have refused to vote me, I'm going back to look after my family. I have everything; children, a wife, houses, I have more than ten cars. I can't run mad simply because I have been defeated, politics is about gambling," he added.

KANTINTI ABANDONED

Like NRM, FDC suffered a humiliating defeat. Their candidate polled less than 2,000 votes, almost 7,000 votes shy of what he got in February 2016.

Kantinti won the 2016 election with about 9,000 votes before his victory was overturned by court, which faulted the Electoral Commission's handling and organization of that election. Other than the sheer popularity of Bobi Wine, Kantinti has been accused of sleeping on the job for close to one year he spent in parliament.

On the campaign trail for the FDC candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye found it tough persuading people to vote Kantinti. On the last day of the campaigns, some enchanted youths told him how much they love him, but were nevertheless quick to add: Twagala saawa (We want the clock), a direct reference to Bobi Wine's election symbol.

On his part, Besigye said he supported Kantinti because fairness and justice demanded just that.

"He came here [in 2010 FDC primaries] with Ssemujju to ask for votes but you chose Ssemujju and he [Kantinti] supported him. He came back again [2016] and won; nobody disputes his election. He invested a lot in order to be elected for a five-year term yet he has not got any privileges from parliament because of the case he has been battling," Besigye told the electorate in an unsuccessful attempt to get them behind party candidate Kantinti.

An FDC official who declined to be named told The Observer last week that FDC was to blame for Kantinti's humiliating defeat.

"We abandoned Kantinti either knowingly or otherwise. Dr Besigye, who should have given us at least a week to campaign for our candidate only appeared twice; the same with Mugisha Muntu, Nandala-Mafabi and Ssemujju Nganda who didn't even turn up altogether," the official said.

"Clearly, the party knew from the word go that it was impossible to retain this seat. We have been playing catch-up with Bobi Wine; it is him who has been setting the pace of the campaigns yet we were the incumbent," he added.

According to Mukono municipality MP, Betty Nambooze, FDC erred by conducting a partisan campaign.

"They said they were supporting Kantinti because he is the one their party was fielding, so those of us who don't belong to FDC, we were confused on why we should support him," Nambooze said.

"Even Kantinti himself failed to market himself as the unity candidate, instead fronting his party as the main thing in the election, which I think disadvantaged him," the MP said.

"But in all fairness, Kantinti would have been our [opposition] candidate but the voters were not thinking that way."