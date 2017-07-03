Cameroon: Rail Transport - Nine New Locomotives Announced

The President of General Electric Africa, Jay Ireland, disclosed last Friday that negotiations are far advanced with the Government of Cameroon.

Cameroon will soon get nine new locomotive engines to boost its rail transport system, the President and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric (GE) Africa, Jay Ireland has announced. The GE Africa President made the disclosure in Yaounde, Friday June 30, 2017, after an audience with the Minister of Transport, Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo'o. "We discussed with the Minister about what projects we can do in Cameroon around transport.

We talk about the rail as well as aviation. In rail, we look forward to providing nine locomotives for the African Cup of Nations. It will help transport spectators around to watch the matches. We feel great about the progress we have made in the project," Jay said. We learned the investors are also considering the electrification of the railway network in the country. During last Friday's audience, both officials also discussed about the aviation sector in Cameroon.

"We are one of the leaders in the world in aircraft engines. We feel great about the ability to support the aviation sector here in Cameroon as well," Jay told reporters last Friday evening after a team of GE Africa officials met with authorities of the Ministry of Transport. It is noteworthy that GE Africa is an instrumental partner in supporting sub-Saharan Africa's socio-economic growth.

The investment giant operates in the oil & gas, power, transportation, healthcare, renewables, energy connections and aviation sectors. GE Africa has so far signed Memoranda of Understanding with the Governments of many countries to include Nigeria, Kenya, Angola and Ghana to develop infrastructure projects, including sustainable energy solutions, providing efficient and reliable transportation as well as improving access to quality healthcare.

