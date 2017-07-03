Cameroon: Hemodyalysis Centres - Patients Reassured

In a letter from the world football governing body, the organ advised FECAFOOT to take necessary measures to implement… Read more »

The Minister of Public Health informs the general public and particularly patients with chronic renal disease that difficulties in the supply chain of elements in the dialysis kit have led to disturbances in the regularity of care in most hemodialysis centres in the country. Mr. André Mama Foua reassures the public that the Government has taken all measures aimed at restoring on time the normal operation of each centre. Thus, parallel with a major consignment by sea, a delivery by air should, within a week, carry tons of components of dialysis kits. Pending the arrival of this air delivery, the Minister of Public Health has instructed the movement of component cessions between the centres so that patients can have access to a number of complete kits and benefit from at least one dialysis session. The Minister of Public Health counts on the understanding of every one. The Minister of Public Health (s) André MAMA FOUDA

