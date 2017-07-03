Cameroon: Hong Kong's Return From UK - China Marks 20 Years of "One Country, Two Systems"

President Xi Jinping on July 1, 2017 concluded a three-day visit to the archipelago.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, HKSAR, on June 29, 2017 for a three-day visit to mark 20 years of the territory's return to China after 156 years of British colonial rule. During his stay, President Xi inspected a special army guard of honour, attended a grand variety show, visited projects and on July 1, 2017, swore in HKSAR's new Chief Executive, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and her cabinet. In his speech at the heavily attended ceremony in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Chinese leader lauded the achievements made by HKSAR in the past 20 years.

He said the return of the territory marked a major step towards the reunification of China and the implementation of "One Country, Two Systems." "This policy provides a formula for the international community to address similar issues," China Daily newspaper cited President Xi as saying. He warned that creating differences and provoking confrontation between the people was akin to crossing the red line and this will not be tolerated. The President expressed hope that Hong Kong will continue to maintain its status as a leading global financial, trading and shipping centre and obtain opportunities from cooperation with the mainland like the Belt and Road Initiative.

Carrie Lam spoke of her vision for the next five years, saying "One Country, Two Systems" was the foundation for Hong Kong's development. She vowed to take a firm stance against activities violating sovereignty, stability and national interests. "My vision is to let all residents in Hong Kong have hope and happiness," the People's Daily website cited her as stating. Occupied by Britain in 1841, Hong Kong was only returned to China on July 1, 1997 as a Special Administrative Region - the same status enjoyed by Macau, an island off the southern coast of China that was a Portuguese colony until 1999. Hong Kong is an archipelago located on the Pearl River Delta in southern China. It comprises over 200 islands covering 1,106 square km and has a population of over 7 million people.

A December 19, 1984 agreement between China and the UK made Hong Kong a Special Administrative Region of China under the "One Country, Two Systems" formula. The deal allows Hong Kong to enjoy a high degree of autonomy in all matters except foreign and defence affairs for at least 50 years. The territory has its Basic Law or mini-constitution, currency, flag, runs the Common Law legal system and elects its Legislature and Chief Executive who maintains a cabinet. Visitors to Hong Kong from mainland China require entry and exit permits and vice versa. This rule also applies to Macao SAR.

J'aime