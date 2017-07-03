Cameroon: FECAFOOT Crisis - FIFA Pronounces Incompetence

In a letter from the world football governing body, the organ advised FECAFOOT to take necessary measures to implement the decisions of CCA.

The post-electoral crisis between FECAFOOT and Abdouraman Hamadou Baba, chairman of Etoile Filante de Garoua, rolls on. The faction led by Abdouramn Hamadou had among other things demanded the departure of Tombi A Roko. Following the crisis, Abdouraman Hamadou Baba had written three letters to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which is the supreme judicial authority in the world of sport. The three letters dated March 10, 2017, April 24, 2017, and the last letter was on June 1, 2017. In the last letter on June 1, 2017 Abdouraman asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to execute the verdict of February 27, 2017. The reply came three weeks after FIFA declared its incompetence in handling the case. In a letter signed on June 26, 2017, the Director of the Department of Discipline, James Cambreleng Contreras, warned the concerned that FIFA is not competent in implementing decisions taken by TAS in a case against a decision taken at the national level, that is, without any organ of FIFA being implicated. It further states that according to article 64 of the disciplinary Code of FIFA, the disciplinary committee of FIFA is only competent in case of non-respect of the decisions of an organ, a committee or an instance of FIFA or a decision of TAS on appeal. He however regrets that it is not in the competence of FIFA to implement such a decision. After declaring the incompetence of FIFA on the demands of Abdouraman, Mr Cambreleng Contreras advised that it is for FECAFOOT to take measures which it deems necessary according to its rules and regulations at the national level to implement the decisions of TAS. The President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Tombi A Roko Sidiki said FECAFOOT has never appealed on the decision of CCA because the CCA has nothing to do with electoral problems. "The next elections will be in two and the half years. So they can start now by convincing the electorate," he added. He said he is concerned with the future of Cameroon Football and the performance of teams. It should be recalled that Abdouraman and FECAFOOT officials are expected to take part in a reconciliation meeting in Conakry on July 10, 2017 to seek solutions to the problem. Some sources say Abdouraman has opted not to take part in the meeting.