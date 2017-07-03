3 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Maitama Sule - Kano Declares Tuesday Work Free Day

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Maitama Sule
By Abdulsalam Muhammad

Kano — Kano state Government has declared Tuesday as work free day to mourn the passage of an astute politician, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work - free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman.

A press statement signed by Government spokesman, and Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Garba "Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work - free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman. "

The statement said further confirmed that "he death has occurred today of Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano."

The commissioner revealed that "Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule died at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt where he was receiving treatment for an illness. "

He revealed that "funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted today at the Emir's Palace, Kofar Kudu, by 4:00pm. "

More on This

Elder Statesman Maitama Sule Dies

A two-time minister and former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yusuf Maitama Sule, is dead. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.