Nigeria: Maitama Sule - Kano Declares Tuesday Work Free Day

A press statement signed by Government spokesman, and Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Garba "Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work - free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman. "

The statement said further confirmed that "he death has occurred today of Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano."

The commissioner revealed that "Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule died at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt where he was receiving treatment for an illness. "

He revealed that "funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted today at the Emir's Palace, Kofar Kudu, by 4:00pm. "