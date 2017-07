Photo: Joseph Kiggundu/Daily Monitor

Former DP leaders, John Ssebaana Kizito (left) and Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere at a recent function.

Veteran politician John Ssebaana Kizito is dead. The former Kampala Mayor and Democratic Party president suffered a stroke which reportedly damaged his brain two weeks ago.

"Rest in Peace President Emeritus Dr. John Ssebaana Kizito. You emphatically loved Brain Power at play in the game of politics," the Democratic Party tweeted confirming his demise moments ago.

He died at Nakasero hospital in Kampala. He was aged 83.

More details to follow...