3 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Faf Du Plessis to Miss Lord's Test

Proteas Test captain Faf du Plessis will miss the first Test against England starting at Lord's on Thursday due to family reasons.

Du Plessis returned home for the birth of his first child following South Africa's exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, but he will be unable to return in time for the opening match of the four-Test series.

"Faf's wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK," Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained.

"The mother and baby have settled at home, but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first Test match. He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week."

It has also been confirmed that the baby is a girl. Dean Elgar will captain the side in Du Plessis' absence, and will become the 12th player since readmission to captain the South African Test team.

Source: Sport24

