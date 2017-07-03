The Kings still don't know what their future holds, but Friday night's 31-30 win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires has served as another reminder that they are a side on the up.

Along with the Cheetahs, the Kings are expected to be told this week that they will not be a part of Super Rugby 2018 after a decision was taken to strip South Africa of two of its franchises from next year.

The uncertainty will have no doubt made things difficult for the Port Elizabeth boys, but it has not stopped them from winning five of their 13 fixtures this year.

The Jaguares win was the Kings' third on the road this year. In April they made history by beating the Waratahs in Sydney while they also beat the Sunwolves in Singapore back in week two.

There have been strong reports linking both the Cheetahs and the Kings to Europe's Pro 12 from next year, but tighthead prop Ross Geldenhuys says the side is trying to focus on winning as many Super Rugby matches as possible right now.

"We don't really know. Next season will deal with itself," he said.

"We need to wait for the powers that be to determine what's happening there. If it's Pro 12, it's Pro 12 ... if it's Super Rugby, it's Super Rugby.

"We just need to focus on the next game and the more we win, the harder it will be for us to leave."

The Kings are now just two points behind the Jaguares in Africa Conference 2 and they have fixtures away to the Bulls and at home to the Cheetahs left this season.

The Kings will back themselves in both of those matches.

"Every team that runs out onto the field expects to win and that's what we did today," Geldenhuys added.

"We've been doing that all season ... if we get the win, we get the win and if we don't, then as long as we know we gave 100% then we're really happy about that.

"Any win is awesome. In Super Rugby you play against quality teams and the Jaguares are a really good team.

"It's really hard to win here (Argentina). Not many teams have won here in the past. That one's done now, we have to focus on the next game. We want to win."

