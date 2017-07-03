3 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: War On Terror - Over 700 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender to Nigerian Army - Buratai

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai on Monday disclosed that over 700 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.

The surrender of the terrorists according to Buratai followed the intensive pounding of suspected Boko Haram hideouts in the fringes of Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian Army artillery long range guns, supported by air assault by the air component.

Disclosing that the even more terrorists were in the process of surrendering, the Army Chief said it is a welcome development that will bring a sigh of relief to many Nigerians.

"It is a clear indication that the war on insurgency and terror is clearly being won. I want to congratulate not only our gallant troops and indeed the Navy and Airforce but all Nigerians.

"The terrorists are surrendering because of the concerted efforts of the Nigerian military. They are in total disarray, they are hungry and are looking for a way out" he said.

Nigeria

I Don't Know Buhari's Health Condition - Ruling Party Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday said he doesn't know the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.