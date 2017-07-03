SportPesa Premier League heavyweights Gor Mahia could yet again lose three points should they be found guilty of the bedlam witnessed during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Ulinzi Stars at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Referees had to stop the match for about ten minutes as a section of Gor fans reacted violently to Stephen Waruru's 88th minute equaliser that saw them drop points for the second consecutive instance.

Ulinzi players James Saruni, Churchil Muloma and Samuel Onyango were left injured and windows of the soldiers' team bus shattered, although the match resumed soon afterwards and reached its conclusive end.

Gor Mahia officials also reported that the K'Ogalo team bus was attacked by unknown assailants but the club later blamed Waruru for "provocation" and accused him of making obscene gestures at the travelling fans while celebrating that last minute goal.

"It is uncouth and barbaric of Waruru to provoke our fans by using his middle finger to insult our travelling fans," read part of the statement posted on all social media pages affiliated to K'Ogalo.

The soldiers have however refuted this position, saying that Waruru broke out in his traditional celebration dance which always includes pointing to the skies using his fore finger.

"Nothing like that happened. Gor Mahia fans were simply annoyed that they conceded an equaliser.

"Waruru always raises his fore finger skywards whenever he scores and that is what he did and it is not provocative. A number of our players were injured so we have a committee meeting today to discuss the issue and deliberate on our next move," said Ulinzi vice-chairman Major Joe Birgen.

If found guilty, the 15-time champions could face a number of sanctions including stadium bans for their fans, hefty fines, as well as docking of points as was the case in May last year.

But a match up involving Gor and Ulinzi, especially when both teams are enjoying good form, has always been a spicy affair.

Coming into the Sunday clash, the two teams were just within two points of each other at second and third place on the log.

The two former league champions had failed to win in two straight matches, something that heightened each team's motivation to win.

Rwandese Karim Nizigiyimana scored in the 33rd and 58th minute of the match, with the second deflecting off Ulinzi defender Mohammed "Rio" Hassan.

Coach Zedekiah Otieno's boys however failed to hold on to victory as the former champions conceded two goals within 15 minutes.

The result was however enough to take them back to the summit of the SPL log following Tusker's unexpected 1-0 defeat to Bandari.