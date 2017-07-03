Kenya: Police in Central Kenya Recalled As Campaigns Intensify

Police officers on leave have been recalled to beef up security during campaigns in central Kenya.

Speaking during a strategy meeting at the Police Training Centre in Nyeri, Central Regional Police Commander Larry Kieng' said all leaves had been cancelled as campaigns heighten ahead of the August polls.

County police commanders from all National Police Service departments in the central region were instructed to recall all the officers with immediate effect and cancel all leave requests.

This, he said is part of their strategy to boost security during the campaigns and to prepare for the elections.

"We already have a multiagency taskforce that will be monitoring and securing the region during this period and also prevent criminal incidents," said Mr Kieng'.

He warned politicians against incitement and night campaigns as the security officials vowed to crack the whip on offenders.

"Campaign hours are up to 6:30pm and there is no compromise on that. Anybody found campaigning past the specified time will be arrested regardless of their status," he said.

Part of the duties laid out for the joint task force, according to officials, will be to crack down on violence among boda boda operators being used for campaigns and hooliganism.

This, Mr Kieng' said, was due to recent cases of killings and violence among riders in alleged fights for campaign money.

"Cases of violence among these riders are being monitored and anybody found culpable of instigating fights will also be arrested and prosecuted.

"And this applies to both the riders and the politicians funding them," said the regional police boss.