Namibia: No Clearance for Zambezi Timber Harvesting

The company cutting down protected trees in the Zambezi region to pave the way for a Green Scheme project was not given the green light by the environment ministry to clear that particular portion of the farm.

Although the environment ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, confirmed that a clearance certificate was awarded, he said that was for a portion of the farm where there are no trees.

If there are trees being chopped down, then the agriculture ministry should be in a position to explain why, he added.

Agriculture spokesperson Margaret Kalo, however, told The Namibian that all the activities taking place are in line with the conditions of the environmental management plan.

She said the tender was issued through the then tender board to MK Capital JV Okatambo Investment CC.

A company called New Force Logistics, which is owned by Chinese businessman Hou Xuecheng, has been working on the site ever since the project started.

The Namibian could not establish whether New Force Logistics was contracted, or if it bought out the tender.

A worker who spoke to The Namibian at the site last week said New Force Logistics had an agreement with the agriculture ministry to buy the timber for N$200 per piece.

Kalo said the agriculture ministry asked the joint venture to pay for products such as trees that have commercial value.

According to her, the removed trees are sold as stipulated in the Forest Act, 2001, which puts the cost of every live tree that is cut at N$200, and N$150 for a dry tree.

In February this year, forestry officials ordered a stop to the cutting down of trees at the farm after the contractor failed to produce documents to show that they were allowed to harvest protected, mature African rosewood.

The land clearing was, however, given the nod in March after it was realised that the Chinese company had used an old map, and was cutting trees where they were not supposed to.

John Niipale, a senior forestry official, told Namibian Sun that it had "not really been illegal harvesting", but that it appeared the Chinese contractor had used outdated information.

Based on the old map, Niipale further told the paper that New Force Logistics had been logging outside the buffer zone. But according to the new map, the company was cutting trees within the buffer zone.

The timber is being exported to China, and when The Namibian visited the farm last week, trucks belonging to New Force Logistics CC were parked at the site.

Asked why they were selling raw timber to China, Kalo said the agriculture ministry has no programme or capacity to harvest and process the timber locally.

She added that the agriculture ministry had facilitated a meeting between the company harvesting timber and the community to discuss how the benefits could be shared.

In February, Niipale also said the harvested timber may not be removed from the site and sold commercially by any of the contractors until a permit had been issued.

"We agreed that the timber, once it is cross-cut, must be piled at the site, and then the community, the councillors and the contractors can agree on what to do with it. The forestry department will issue a harvesting permit at a later stage," Niipale told Namibian Sun.

Bukalo village council chairperson Charles Siyauya said the Zambezi region was losing out because raw materials were being exported without value addition.

Although Siyauya said he was not against the harvesting of timber, he was concerned at the exporting of raw materials to China without adding any value to them.

He added that the Zambezi region has a high rate of unemployment, and that the timber harvesting could have alleviated this problem.

The Zambezi Vocational Training Centre also has equipment to process timber into final products, and could have used this resource, he added.

Siyauya said if the vocational centre does the work, the students would get experience in working on the timber to earn a living.

According to him, it is obvious that there was a loophole in the contract, which the Chinese are capitalising on.

"When it comes to the technicality regarding the tender, I think government, which awarded the tender, somehow overlooked the issue of de-bushing," he stated, adding that the tender did not include details about what was to be done with the trees or bushes.

Siyauya claimed that most of the people working on the farm were Zambians, who did not have work permits.

"I know this because two of the men working there were our cattle herders. My concern is: why are they not employing the people from Liselo? That land belongs to the community" he said.

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu, who visited the site, said there was nothing he could do regarding the harvesting of timber because people in the region were 'sleeping'.

"They are not business-minded. Who does not know that there is timber in the Zambezi region?" he asked, adding that the people of the Zambezi region do not want to think outside the box.