Azam Tigers on Sunday stunned Be Forward Wanderers taking points off them after a goalless draw in a match played at MDC ground in Blantyre.

Wanderers draw means they have also been pushed to third position with 13 points from five games .

Overall, though, the draw was the fair result. It was also a fine one from the perspective of the Lali Lubani Road boys, who were not at their best and struggled to get the final ball right but still showed the grit.

"We were frustrated today but we made things difficult for ourselves as we missed four clear chances. If we converted them, we could have won this game," said Wanderers coach Yasin Osman.

Osman, however, said he was pleased that his team dd no concede and that they have not yet tasted defeat.

Meanwhile, pace-setters Red Lions won again against sruggling minnow Dwangwa United 1-0 at Balaka Stadium.