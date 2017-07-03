Namibia: Football Politics Won the Day - Mannetti

The squabbles befalling Namibian football are to blame for the Brave Warriors' loss against Lesotho in the Cosafa Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, coach Ricardo Mannetti has said.

The Brave Warriors lost 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the teams were tied at 0-0 at the end of full time.

"Every Namibian has to look at themselves for the mess in the beautiful game," he told the media after the match, adding that the players' performance is affected by the politics playing out in local football.

He refused to blame his superiors at the Namibia Football Association (NFA), noting that the whole country is facing financial troubles, hence the inability to play preparatory matches.

Mannetti said as coach he accepts the responsibility for losing, but Namibians must take responsibility for what happened to Namibian football.

He said they had a four-year plan when he took over.

"In three years, we won the Cosafa Cup (in 2015) and the Cosafa Plate and brought the team to a respectable 94th in the world rankings from 130," Mannetti said.

He added that while some people are developing the game, others stir up politics for their own interest.

"Let this be a warning to all those who are busy fighting their football politics... Today was a clear indication that football politics was the winner," he stated.

Mannetti ruled out resigning, saying the current instability in football will not push him out.

"We still have the African Nations Championship (Chan) to deal with in two weeks' time," he said.

Namibia will face Zimbabwe, which Mannetti said was the best team so far at the Cosafa tournament.

"People expect us to beat them with players who are not match fit. It will be difficult and it is unfair on the boys and the technical team," he said.

He suggested that he may be forced to use the remaining games at Cosafa as preparation for Chan.

"I may play more local-based players to give them enough game time and prepare them for the game against Zimbabwe," he said.

The coach noted that Namibia can be a regional power house, but only when people admit their mistakes and allow the league to commence.

"We have Wangu Gome, for example, our best player in the last two years, but he has not played a game since Cosafa last year after he was released by Wits University Football Club," he said.

He said people must not expect miracles from him, and further called on everyone involved in football to play their part in solving the current debacle.

Namibian football is in the doldrums due to a lack of financial support from the government and the corporate world.

The unavailability of financial support has seen the Namibia Premier League (NPL) and other lower leagues unable to play competitive football for more than a year now.

Leadership squabbles also saw former NPL chairperson Johnny Doeseb resign last year, creating a leadership vacuum which has led to potential sponsors refusing to sign agreements with the interim committee.

This has led to the NFA imposing a leadership structure, a move rejected by some NPL clubs.

- Nampa