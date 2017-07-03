Kenya: Kariobangi Striker Juma on the Radar of Foreign Teams

Kariobangi Sharks forward Masoud Juma could be on his way out of the club in the wake of interest from Swedish and South African teams, his club told Nation Sport on Sunday.

The player has been attending trials at Sweden's top-flight clubs AIK Football and Jonkopings Sodra, but both teams are yet to decide whether or not to sign him.

Commenting on the development, Kariobangi Sharks chairman, Robert Maoga, said: "The (trial) period there (in Sweden) was very short but he put up a good show and this has opened the way for interest from other agents who believe they can work with him. We already have three inquiries from other European agents."

Sodra did not hand Juma a contract but the club's coach Jimmy Thelin praised the player's capabilities on the club's official website.

"It can be judged relatively quickly with the way the player takes to new things, how he learns and his attitude to training. I think he (Juma) has a great character and adapts very quickly to our way of looking at football. He has made a good impression on us," Thelin told Sodra's website.

Juma is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kenya's first-choice striker Michael Olunga, who had an impressive one-year stay in Sweden, earning him a Sh500 million move to China earlier this year.

The player, formerly at Sony Sugar forward, has scored thrice in the SportPesa Premier League this season has been handed a starting slot by Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi in Kenya's 2-1 loss to Sierra Leone.