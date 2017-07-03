Tanzania: Idris Sultan Lands Major Part in Hollywood/East African Production

A 2014 Big Brother Africa-Hotshots winner, Idris Sultan is casted in the upcoming American motion picture 'Ballin...On the Other Side of the World.'

The film is expected to be directed by Harvey White, an American music director and editor turn filmmaker, who has previously worked with Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tamia to name a few.

The film's budget is set at $5 Million U.S. dollars and will also star two American A-list actors to play the priest and his best friend.

Written by Torino Von Jones, the story is about a young Kenyan boy (Kunjani), whose parents are victims of a violent crime. One day on the schoolyard, the thirteen year old is noticed by an American priest who sees him playing basketball and believes he has potential for greatness in the NBA.

The two develop a friendship and a mentorship begins. 'King' to be played by Mr Sultan, is a very charming, but an extremely dangerous gangster who has another idea and wants Kunjani to join his gang of criminals and will stop at nothing to make it happen.

The story takes place in New York City and a major city in Africa. The producers are deciding which African country the production will be filmed and looking at the beginning of the New Year to start shooting.

Last seen in the Tanzanian film 'Kiumeni,' which marked his feature film debut, Mr Sultan will be in Zanzibar next week for ZIFF (Zanzibar International Film Festival) to screen 'Kiumeni' during ZIFF's Swahili Day on July 14th 2017, with the producer and fellow actor Ernest Napoleon.

Mr. Napoleon and executive producer Dexter Davis became aware of Mr Sultan from a private screening of 'Kiumeni' in the United States of America and thought he would be perfect for one of the leading roles.

"Idris Sultan has what it takes to become an international star and our upcoming film 'Ballin... On the Other Side of the World' is a perfect fit. We're considering Mr. Sultan for other movies as well, said Davis.