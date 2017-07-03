Liberia: 6 Political Parties Reaffirm Commitment to Free, Fair Election

Six political parties in the country have joined the call for free and fair elections, offering a common commitment to the democratic process for the Liberian people come October this year.

The statement of reaffirmation which was signed by six political parties, urged all political parties to live up to the Farmington River Declaration, signed on the 4th of June 2017, to ensure "a violence-free electoral process and transfer of power".

They made the statement over the weekend at the All Liberian Party headquarter located on Old Road Sinkor, where several members of the six political parties gathered to witness the ceremony.

"We call on the government to live up to the collective commitments taken in the Farmington River declaration, of which the government and political parties committed themselves to a peaceful election signed in the presence of the heads of states of the Economic Community of West Africa States and the International community," the statement of reaffirmation noted.

Speaking at the program, the political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey, noted that a peaceful election does not necessarily guarantee a free and fair election, but added that, if all political parties commit themselves, it would reflect the electorate's true intention.

"We are calling on President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the Government and the Unity Party to sign this statement. For too long, declared commitments from it remain unchanged. Only then will all Liberians rest with the full assurance by putting pen to this monumental declaration for the sake of the country and its people", he added.

Political parties that reaffirmed their commitment included the All Liberian Party, Liberian National Union, Victory for Change Party, True Whig Party, Vision for Liberia Transformation and Change Democratic Action, among others.

Recently, 20 of the 22 Liberian political parties signed what has become known the 'Farmington River Declaration', committing themselves to the holding of peaceful elections and judicial resolution of election disputes in Liberia.

The declaration, which was signed at the end of the just concluded ECOWAS Summit in Monrovia, was witnessed by ECOWAS and other world leaders who attended the 51st Ordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, held on Sunday, June 4 in Liberia.